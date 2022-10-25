ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County has officially kicked off their third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Community and church leaders gathered Tuesday to promote the drive, which will provide food to families in need this Thanksgiving holiday.

The founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope, Clay Harris, says this year’s drive has an increased importance.

“Every year we’re giving out anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 food baskets,” Harris said. “With the inflation this year it’s gonna be even more of an acute need and a food shortage for so many people in our community, so we are encouraging and urging everyone to make as much food and as much monetary donation as they possibly can.”

Food donations are being accepted through November 21 at a number of drop off locations, and monetary donations are being accepted through November 23. Click here to learn more or to donate.