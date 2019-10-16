United Way of Greater Rochester receives $5 million grant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Way of Greater Rochester received a $5 million grant Wednesday.

The money was donated by the ESL Federal Credit Union.

United Way plans to use the money on programs to help those struggling with personal income and housing costs in Monroe County and beyond.

CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester Jamie Saunders said the grant represents the power of businesses working to improve their community.

“This is a ‘wow moment’ and demonstrates the power of business with purpose to help communities and individuals to thrive and prosper,” said Saunders.

The social service organization focuses on connecting people in need with programs, services and volunteers.