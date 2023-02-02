ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes kicked off its 105th Annual Campaign Thursday.

The organization announced the community’s record setting donations in 2022, raising $35.8 million. They also outlined their plans for 2023.

United Way brings people together to address various needs of our Greater Rochester community. The donations will go to support a network of organizations in counties regionwide, supporting food security efforts, housing, and more.

“In 2023 we’re looking ahead we know we are getting further away from the beginning of the pandemic,” said Jaime Saunders, President & CEO, United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. “We know our challenges are deeply entrenched and very profound, and we need the community’s support to be able to meet this moment. Every bit counts. It really is about participation. Everyone who can participate, to be a part of the change we seek, is a way we can make a difference across the region.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield will match new and increased donations up to 100,000 dollars.