ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A graduation ceremony was held Thursday evening for participants of the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’s leadership programs.

United Way officials said that approximately 80 participants are set to graduate from a variety of the organization’s programs, such as the African American Leadership Development Program, the PRIDE Leadership Program, and the Development of Indo-American Leaders Program.

The programs, according to officials, were created to advance and broaden the participation of diverse people in leadership throughout the area.

Sean Watson of the PRIDE Leadership Development Program graduated this year and reflected on the value of the program.

“The other piece that I really found more value in is creating connections with others in the community,” Watson said. “My career is very focused, but I see people from different fields, in healthcare, in service areas, and creating those relationships I think will help me move forward and create a better Rochester. “

More information about United Way and its programs can be found on its website.