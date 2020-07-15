Unique way to keep cool in the heat with Henrietta-based ThermApparel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some people are turning to cooling vests to beat the heat on a hot summer day.

Henrietta-based ThermApparel has been selling the cooling vests since 2017. Co-founder Kurtis Kracke discussed the technology Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

Kracke and co-founder Brad Dunn came up with the idea as students in a graduate program at RIT. The two wanted to help people with autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis and lupus. The vest they created can be used by anyone to stay cool for about two to three hours on a warm summer day, depending upon the person’s level of activity.

The ThermApparel cooling vest can be purchased for $199. To learn more about visit ThermApparel.com.