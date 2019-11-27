Undocumented woman denied bond in appeal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Abigail Hernandez — the woman who was arrested and pleaded guilty for making threats against East High School — was denied an appeal for a bond hearing.

On August 5 of this year, an immigration judge determined that Hernandez was not eligible for bond and on Monday, the Board of Immigration Appeals affirmed the immigration judge’s decision.

A DACA recipient, Hernandez faces deportation to Mexico. She was arrested in February of 2018 after posting a threat against East High School to a Facebook account.

According to her father, Hernandez has been in the United States since she was three years old, speaks no Spanish and is intellectually disabled.

Hernandez was 21-years-old when she made the threat and is still being held at the ICE Detention center in Batavia.