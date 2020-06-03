Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Outdoor dining at restaurants allowed in phase 2 of NYS reopening
Diverse and peaceful protest as hundreds attend Black Lives Matter Rally in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of demonstrators protestined at a Black Lives Matter Rally in Canandaigua Wednesday.

This event coincided with similar protests against police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

MORE | Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

It was a peaceful demonstration so far with protesters chanting “Black Lives Matter,” and “we are one.” The crowd was diverse with many races and age groups represented and the theme was accountability and justice for all.

A number of speakers shared personal stories on their experiences with racial injustice and their reactions to the events that have transpired across the nation since Floyd’s death. The outpouring of emotion was present as many shed tears during the speeches.

Canandaigua police were present for security purposes, but officers say they were also there for solidarity and support.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

A peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon in Rochester turned violent in the evening hours. Police vehicles were vandalized, tear gas was deployed, cars were lit on fire, and those events outside the Public Safety Building preceded more looting and destruction around the area Saturday.

As a result of those events Saturday, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries and 13 people were arrested. Rochester police officials say more arrests are coming, and late Sunday night police officials released the photos of 11 people wanted in connection to the violent protest.

MORE | RPD: Look over your shoulder if you committed violent crimes during protests

Still, despite the destruction that consumed the community Saturday, an outpouring of community support followed. Thousands of volunteers pitched in Sunday morning to help clean and restore areas in and around the city.

In anticipation of more violence and looting Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized an additional 200 New York State Police troopers to help patrol the region, with the National Guard on standby. With a county-wide curfew enacted, and additional police resources, Sunday night was relatively peaceful and quiet in the Rochester community.

MORE | RPD on protest investigation: ‘People need to be held accountable’

Monday, the Monroe County Hall of Justice closed early due to a planned rally in the vicinity of the facility. That rally lasted a few hours, and ended peacefully around 5 p.m.

