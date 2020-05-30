UNDERWAY: Peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester, large turnout despite rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Black Lives Matter rally is underway in downtown Rochester Saturday.
The event started at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square and is scheduled to go until 4 p.m. — concluding with a march from the park to the Public Safety Building
The rally coincides with similar events that have been going on in cities around the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
So far, it’s been a peaceful demonstration with a large turnout, despite the sporadic rain showers
Live updates:
Elected officials were there for the demonstration, including Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.
Also attending the rally Saturday in Rochester was Dr. Cephas Archie, City of Rochester Chief Equity Officer, and former Chief Diversity Officer of SUNY Brockport.
