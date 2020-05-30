UNDERWAY: Peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester, large turnout despite rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Black Lives Matter rally is underway in downtown Rochester Saturday.

The event started at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square and is scheduled to go until 4 p.m. — concluding with a march from the park to the Public Safety Building

The rally coincides with similar events that have been going on in cities around the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

So far, it’s been a peaceful demonstration with a large turnout, despite the sporadic rain showers

Live updates:

Playing music, a little dancing and chanting black lives matter. In front of the public safety building. Rain is starting to fall @News_8 #roc #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/JfNvTyWqZT — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) May 30, 2020

A member of Rochester police accountability board is talking now. @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/CLxXI0fuKn — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

A large peaceful protest in front of the public safety building in downtown roc today @News_8 #roc #BLM pic.twitter.com/soyuhIkeWY — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) May 30, 2020

A huge turnout at Martin Luther King Jr. Park for the BLM protest. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kmvkzYvqLU — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

Speakers are just about to start at the protest. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Rk1HAbDkW9 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

Relatively quiet so far at the protest. About 15 minutes from the official start. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/gUVtZLHThf — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

Elected officials were there for the demonstration, including Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Also attending the rally Saturday in Rochester was Dr. Cephas Archie, City of Rochester Chief Equity Officer, and former Chief Diversity Officer of SUNY Brockport.

Dr. Archie – now with the City of #ROC as the Chief Equity Officer – is working with the protesters and the city to keep everything safe. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/m4v3mwtSQH — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.