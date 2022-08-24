Wednesday is Ukrainian Independence Day the 31st anniversary since Ukraine declared its independence from Russia.

In those 31 years, Ukraine has been able to reforge its national identity, make Ukrainian the national language, and recapture Ukrainian history.

Monday also marks 6 months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It’s a bittersweet day— as the country fights to maintain its independence.

“The focus of Independence Day in some ways has shifted,” said Darka Hawryshkiw of RocMaidan. “Normally it would be a really happy occasion in Ukraine, with flags flying and concerts and parades and many activities, and obviously that won’t be happening this year. It’s a very bittersweet day in many ways.”

Click here to support RocMaidan.