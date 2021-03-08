UCLM calls for investigation into RPD after video reveals ‘savage and ruthless treatment’ of mother

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Christian Leadership Ministry will hold a press conference, to address the body-worn camera footage that shows what they called a “savage and ruthless treatment” of a women by the Rochester Police Department.

The officer involved is accused of tackling and pepper spraying a woman while her 3-year-old child was nearby. That officer has since been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“Decade after decade many Black Rochestarians have been harassed and arrested without cause — that is a just cause — by the RPD,” Rev. Dr. Dwight Fowler said.

“We call for an investigation of white supremacists in the RPD, creation of a Community Public Safety Patrol, the termination of the officer involved and an apology by the Manager of Rite Aid store involved,” a release reads.

The Rochester Police Accountability Board held a press conference Friday to discuss body-worn camera footage that showed the incident. Some of that body worn camera footage has since been released, and police say the full redacted version will be made available soon.

