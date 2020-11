BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– United States Customs and Border Protection is using new technology at the Peace Bridge.

It’s called ‘biometric facial comparison technology.’

Officials say when a person arrives at the border, they will pause for a photo. That photo will be compared to their passport or visa identification.

U.S. customs said the technology has a 97 percent success rate.

U.S. citizens can opt-out of the process. Customs officials said it is voluntary.