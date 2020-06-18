U.S. Attorney’s Office: 9 suspects arrested, accused in ‘long-standing drug trafficking ring’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nine people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a narcotics ring in Western New York, according to Andy Rodriguez, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

The arrests come as part of a “long-standing drug trafficking ring,” officials said.

Authorities seized more than a kilogram of fentanyl, more than $200,000 in cash, and an illegal gun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, New York State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were all involved in the investigation.

“These are drugs that kill people here in Rochester and in the rest of the country,” said Rodriguez.

“What this investigation shows is that these men and women do important work in order to keep our community safe,” Rodriguez added.

Careful observation of the suspects helped the investigation, according to Rodriguez.

“For the second time since the pandemic began, hundreds of law enforcement officers risked their own well-being and set out early this morning to take down nine more defendants whose sole goal is to profit from the sale of deadly narcotics in the Rochester area,” said U.S. Attorney James Kennedy in a press release.