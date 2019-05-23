Two women, one teen shot in Rochester

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A fight took place in Rochester on Wednesday evening on Roycroft Drive and it escalated into shots being fired. Two women and one teenager were shot.

Rochester Police officers said the women, 18 and 19 years old, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and that one was shot in the upper body and the other was shot in the lower body.

The 15-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body. His injuries were deemed non-life-threateing, as well.

All three are Rochester residents and all were transported to local hospitals.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.