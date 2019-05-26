Two women, one child killed in crash in Wyoming County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHELDON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies were called to a fatal crash in the town of Sheldon on Route 20A at Maxon Road on Sunday morning.

Deputies say a SUV with a family of nine from New Jersey were driving westbound on Route 20A when a pickup truck that was heading southbound on Maxon Road went through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign and struck the SUV.

The SUV had one man, three women, and five children (ages: 14, 10, 4, 4, 4).

Two adult women were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by Wyoming County Coroner Jennifer Prutsman-Pfeiffer.

The identities and injuries are being withheld pending family notifications.

One of the 4-year-old children was taken by Bennington Ambulance to the Wyoming County Community Hospital for head injuries and died about an hour later.

The adult male was taken by Warsaw Ambulance to WCCH and was later released. An adult female was taken by Monroe Ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Deputies said the 14-year-old was taken by Attica Ambulance to WCCH and later transferred to Oishie Children’s Hospital. A 10-year-old was taken by Varysburg Ambulance to Oishie Children’s Hospital.

A 4-year-old was taken by North Java Ambulance to Oishie Children’s Hospital. Another 4-year-old was taken by Mercy EMS to Oishie Children’s Hospital.

Deputies identified the driver as 20-year-old Richard Sawicki of Lackawanna. Strykersville Ambulance transported Sawicki to Erie County Medical Center. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office arrested him for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving. Sawicki was arraigned in the Town of Warsaw Court with District Attorney Donald O’Geen present and Michael Stivers of the Public Defender’s Office representing Sawicki.

Sawicki was remanded to the Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond. His driver’s license was suspended. He will return to Court on June 10.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are expected.

The Varysburg Fire Department co-managed the scene with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming County Emergency Services Office. Assisting were: Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Crash Management Team, Elma EMS, Sheldon Fire Department, New York State Police, New York State Park Police and Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen.