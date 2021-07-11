Two women hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wayne County

HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies in Wayne County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place Sunday afternoon in the town of Huron.

Deputies say 63-year-old Edward Furano, of Clyde, was stopped at the intersection of State Route 414 and State Route 104 when he failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Route 104, causing a collision between the two vehicles.

According to deputies, the operator of the other vehicle was 55-year-old Carolyn Grant, of Oswego, and her one passenger was 21-year-old Kaitlyn Grant.

Carolyn said she was experiencing ankle and shoulder pain and Kaitlyn said she was experiencing chest and back pain following the crash.

An ambulance transported Carolyn to Strong Memorial Hospital while a helicopter was called to take Kaitlyn to the same hospital.

The New York State Police, North Rose Fire Department, Rose Fire Department, Wolcott Fire Department, Alton Fire Department, Eastern Wayne Ambulance, Wayne County Advanced Life Support and Mercy Flight assisted deputies on scene.

There’s been no word yet on Furano’s status or if any charges have been filed.