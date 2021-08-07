Two women hospitalized after Lincoln Avenue shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two women were shot overnight Saturday on Lincoln Avenue in Rochester. Officers said a party was taking place at around 2:20 a.m. and several altercations ensued.

According to the RPD, a 23-year-old woman was found to have been shot at least one time in her torso. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say the second victim is a 22-year-old woman from Rochester. The second victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound to her lower extremities.

A private vehicle took the second victim to a nearby hospital.

“Neither victims were reported to have life-threatening injuries,” the RPD said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss