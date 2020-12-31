Two women caught stealing almost $1,500 worth of merchandise from Von Maur

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Two women from Rochester were arrested Monday evening after deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office accused them of stealing from Von Maur at Eastview Mall in Victor.

Deputies say they found 29-year-old Danasia Watson in possession of $277 worth of stolen merchandise from the store and charged her with petit larceny.

Deputies found 24-year-old Kanijah Ellison in possession of $1,208 worth of stolen merchandise from the store. Ellison was also charged with possession of burglars tool after deputies located a pair of pliers and a magnet with her.

Watson and Ellison were processed and released with appearance tickets. They will return to Victor Town Court at a later date to answer to their charges.