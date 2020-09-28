Two teens stabbed on Chili Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC)- Rochester police are investigating after two teens were stabbed on Chili Avenue Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 600-block of Chili Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of an assault. When they arrived they found two teenagers, a male and female with stab wounds to their torso.

The teens were taken to the Unity Rochester Medical Center and are listed in stable condition. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No suspects are in custody.