Two teens in critical condition after Batavia crash

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens are in critical condition after an accident in Batavia on Tuesday night.

Genesee County Sheriff Deputies said the teens’ car was leaving a parking lot on Route 5 and pulled out in front of a tractor trailer.

19-year-old Daniel Sonnefield and 18-year-old Gabriel Johnson were taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with serious injuries. A third passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer — 45-year-old Ronald Crosby — is okay. Sonnefield and Johnson are in critical, but stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.