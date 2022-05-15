GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Two teenagers were arrested Friday in connection to a carjacking that took place on Wednesday outside Marshalls at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

Officers with the Greece Police Department say the two allegedly knocked a 72-year-old woman to the ground and took her keys. The next day, the abandoned vehicle was located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Officers say the vehicle had been damaged in a car wreck.

Then on May 13, police in Pennsylvania arrested two males were who accused of a similar crime. This time it involved an elderly man but they were unable to steal his car.

Police arrested 18-year-old Payton Forgey and an unnamed 17-year-old and charged them with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle and more.

Officers with the Greece Police Department say the duo ran away from a group home in Irondequoit. They are to be charged later with robbery and assault for the carjacking that happened outside Marshalls on May 10.