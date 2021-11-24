Two teens arrested after knifepoint robbery in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the teenagers arrested after a knifepoint robbery and police chase in Gates earlier this month were arrested once again Tuesday, after an armed robbery in Canandaigua.

According to Canandaigua police, officers were called to a home on Jefferson Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. They were told two young suspects threatened a resident with a knife, stole property, and fled on foot.

Investigators found the suspects in a home on West Gibson Street shortly before 2:00 a.m. They were identified as the 17-year-old Rochester resident and 13-year-old Newark resident arrested for a knifepoint robbery in Gates on November 2.

Police went on to say the 17-year-old suspect pushed past an officer and ran out of the Canandaigua Police Department around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. An officer who attempted to restrain the suspect sustained a minor injury.

The teen escaped for a “short time,” prompting a shelter in place notification to nearby residents. Investigators said the suspect was later found hiding in a garage on Gorham Street.

The 17-year-old was charged with Robbery and Escape, arraigned in Ontario County, and transferred to the Monroe County Children’s Center.

The 13-year-old was released to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, where he had been listed as a missing person wanted on unrelated arrest warrants.

Police said both suspects would likely face additional charges.