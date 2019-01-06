Two suspects rob Rochester man at gunpoint

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROCT-TV) - A Rochester man was confronted by two suspects on Lyndhurst Street in Rochester on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m.

Rochester Police officers say the victim, 22, was confronted outside and was brought into a home and was robbed at gunpoint.

Three other people were inside that home at the time, according to officers.

No one was injured during the robbery. Police have not made any arrests.

Officers are continuing their investigation.