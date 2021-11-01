Two stolen vehicles recovered in Rochester, suspects flee on foot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say two stolen vehicles were recovered overnight and suspects fled the scene on foot.

Authorities say officers attempted to stop a “suspicious vehicle” in the area of Marigold Street and Knickerbocker Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Police say when the 2016 Honda pulled over, the occupants fled on foot.

Officials say at the same time, a 2019 Chevrolet driving directly in front of that vehicle also stopped and its occupants fled on foot as well.

Authorities say officers were unable to locate the occupants of both vehicles, which were found to be stolen and subsequently recovered.

Police say this incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.