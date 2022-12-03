ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday.

Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he started accelerating but couldn’t slow down.

Both men were taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC and Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The library was full of first graders, but nobody inside was hurt. The accident is still under investigation.