(Image courtesy of RPD: The illegal fireworks collected at the scene)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two residents were charged with the unlawful possession of fireworks by Rochester Police Department, authorities reported Wednesday.

According to RPD, an unnamed 36-year old man and 36-year-old woman were selling “a quantity of illegal fireworks” in West Ridge Plaza out of their car trunk.

The RPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene, taking custody of the fireworks. The pair was arrested, charged, and scheduled to appear in Rochester City Court on July 6, RPD says.

Additionally, the associated fireworks tent set up in the parking lot was ordered to close and vacate the premises.

While the pair was arrested, the incident is considered a violation, and not a misdemeanor or felony.

New York is considered by many to have strict firework laws, with regulations limiting the sale of “Sparkling Devices” by certified permanent retailers from July 1 to July 5, and December 26 to January 2, according to a state web page. Certified temporary stands or tents have a longer sale period of June 20 to July 5, and December 26 to January 2.

Sparkling Devices must be hand held, or mounted on a base or spike. They must have between one and 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition.

Firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners, and aerial devises are illegal statewide.

All consumer fireworks are completely prohibited in New York City.