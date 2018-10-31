Two Rochester men stabbed on Parkway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Two Rochester men were stabbed Tuesday evening on Parkway in Rochester around 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival Rochester Police officers located two men who had been involved in a fight. Both men had minor cuts to their upper bodies. An ambulance transported them to area hospitals for treatment.
One of the victims is 22 years old and the other is 49 years old.
Police currently have a suspect in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More Stories
-
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to…
-
Rep. Tom Reed faced off with Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano…
-
Days after a targeted attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue left 11 dead,…