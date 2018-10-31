Two Rochester men stabbed on Parkway

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Two Rochester men were stabbed Tuesday evening on Parkway in Rochester around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival Rochester Police officers located two men who had been involved in a fight. Both men had minor cuts to their upper bodies. An ambulance transported them to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the victims is 22 years old and the other is 49 years old.

Police currently have a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.