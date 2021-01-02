Two Rochester men recovering from overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting overnight Saturday on the 100 block of Danforth Street shortly before 3 a.m.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 40-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least one time in his upper body.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

A couple hours later another Rochester man was shot on the 800 block of N Plymouth Avenue in Rochester.

Officers say the victim, 53, sustained at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to SMH, as well, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Both investigations are ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.