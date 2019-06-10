Two people, three cats escape Parma house fire

A crew with the Hilton Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house fire in Parma on Payne Beach Road shortly before 2 a.m.

Two people and three cats escaped the fire safely before first responders arrived.

Firefighters confined to the lower level of the house and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Deputies said no one was injured in the fire.

A section of Payne Beach Road remains closed between Moul Road and Lake Ontario State Parkway due to the incident.

Updates regarding traffic will be forthcoming.