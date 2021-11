ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a double shooting Thursday evening off North Goodman Street in Rochester.

Officers were called to the area of Diringer Place around 10:00 p.m. Police at the scene say two people were shot and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police say the victims were inside a home at the time of the shooting. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

No suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.