Two parents or guardians now allowed in Golisano Children’s Hospital’s updated visitor policy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Golisano Children’s Hospital has updated the visitation policy and now, two parents or guardians will be allowed to visit patients during the visiting hours.

The changes go into effect on Thursday. The visiting hours are from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. and after that, only one designated parent or guardian is permitted to spend the night.

We are updating our visitation policy as COVID-19 cases decline in NY. Starting today in most units, two parents or guardians will be allowed to visit patients during visitor hours.



Some of the guidelines in place for visitation include temperature checks upon arrival, wearing masks at all times and staying with the child in order to minimize exposure.

All family kitchens have been closed until further notice.

“Vouchers for guest meals for the designated parents/guardians can be purchased

on-line through the following website https://get.cbord.com/urmc/full/guest_entry

Our Food and Nutrition staff will then take orders and deliver the meals directly

to patient’s room along with the patient’s tray.”

The full visitation policy can be found here: