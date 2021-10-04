Two officers hospitalized, suspect arrested after police call in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after an incident which sent two police officers to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Lake Avenue around 11:00 Monday morning for a domestic incident. According to investigators, 32-year-old Bruce Miles verbally and physically assaulted officers who tried to make contact with him at the scene.

Police say Miles was found to be in violation of an order of protection. They say he was “safely taken into custody following a use of force.”

Miles was charged with Burglary, Assault, Criminal Contempt, and Resisting Arrest. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say two officers were also taken to local hospitals for evaluation. Both have been released.