ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least 10 people were hospitalized Sunday night after a two-car crash led to a traffic pileup that eventually shut down a portion of Route 531 in both directions.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the crash occurred between Union Street and Washington Street on Route 531. Officials explained a vehicle was traveling eastbound and lost control, driving into the westbound lanes of traffic before resting in the median between both lanes.

Due to this, several vehicles traveling eastbound stopped on the road, which led to another accident in the eastbound lanes. Route 531 was shut down to clear the debris and other vehicles.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, however, 10 people were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service.

