ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two Rochester men are recovering after having been shot overnight Saturday on Parsells Avenue in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a private vehicle took the victims, ages 32 and 35, to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 3 a.m. Both of their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The RPD said there is no one in custody and this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information on this crime is asked to call 911.