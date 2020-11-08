Two men shot on Central Ave, one dies after crashing into house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a house on Central Avenue overnight Sunday.

Officers located a car that crashed into the basement of a vacant house shortly before 2 a.m.

A crew with the Rochester Fire Department extricated the driver, who is a Rochester native in his 30s and was the sole occupant, from the vehicle. The driver was taken to URMC where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

At around the same time as officers were responding to the motor vehicle accident, an officer on patrol heard gunshots come from the area of Central Avenue. At the intersection of Ormond Street and Central Ave officers say they located a crime scene that spanned about a block and a half.

According to the RPD, shortly after locating the scene on Central Avenue, a private vehicle transported a 30-year-old male city resident tp URMC. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken into surgery. The RPD said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Officers believe both individuals were shot on Central Avenue.

“There was large party taking place inside of rented space in a warehouse on Central Ave that broke up just before the shooting,” the RPD said. “As the partygoers were leaving the area, multiple gunshots were fired and the two individuals were struck.”

Officers are still working to determine what led up to this incident and whether or not the individuals struck were the intended targets.

Officers do not know if there is a relationship between the two men who were shot.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody who was in attendance at the party, witnessed the shooting or has any information to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.