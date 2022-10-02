GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex.

Officers say the two men who were shot are in their 30s. Both men were taken to Geneva General Hospital via personally owned vehicles. The men are expected to survive but are in critical condition.

As officers were investigating the shooting at Courtyard Apartments, officers received multiple 911 calls for gunshots fired into a residence on Greenhurst Street. According to the GPD, two vehicles pulled up to the residence and fired multiple gunshots into the house shortly after 1:15 a.m.

Officers say the two vehicles fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Image courtesy of the Geneva Police Department

“The house was occupied at the time of the incident; including young children,” the GPD said. “However, no one sustained any injuries. Currently, it is unknown if the two shootings are related.”

New York State Police and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office assisted the GPD.