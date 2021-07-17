Two men hospitalized after triple shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three people were shot overnight Saturday in Rochester on Anderson Avenue. The Rochester Police Department says a 49-year-old man from Greece was shot in his upper body, a 74-year-old man from Rochester was shot in his upper body and a 41-year-old man from Henrietta was shot in his upper body.

According to the RPD, the 49-year-old man and the 74-year-old man were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital while the 41-year-old man declined medical treatment while at the scene.

All three men’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.