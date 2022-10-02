ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the victim had been shot at least one time as he exited a vehicle on Sixth Street. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“The vehicle which he exited was also struck by gunfire,” the RPD said. “Thankfully, the adult female and infant in the vehicle were not injured.”

While officers were gathering evidence they discovered a nearby house had also been shot by gunfire. Officers say the two adult occupants were not injured.

Later at around 5 a.m. officers with the RPD received reports of a man who had been shot on Hudson Avenue near Berlin Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a man in his 20s who had been shot in his lower body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. The RPD says it’s unknown what the victim’s condition is.

Officers are still working on determining the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with further information on both shootings is asked to call 911. The responding officers said the shooting on Hudson Avenue was the third shooting during their shift since 11 p.m.