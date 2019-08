ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men under arrest after Rochester police say they attacked an officer.

Police say they attempted to serve a warrant on Champlain Street in Rochester on Tuesday night when the men ran away. Police then chased them.

When police arrested one of the men, the other allegedly punched an officer in the head.

Kamel Davis and Lawrence Rogers Jr. were both charged with resisting arrest as well as a number of other charges.