Two men arrested on child pornography charges in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested following child sexual abuse investigation in Seneca County.

Duane Porterfield, 62, of Romulus, and Robert Heck, 66, of Newark were both taken into custody following investigations into their alleged exchange of child pornography images and videos.

Police say Porterfield also attempted to meet and connect with children for the purpose of committing sexual crimes. He was charged with 24 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, one count of attempting to use a child in sexual performance and one count attempting to promote a sexual performance by a child.

Heck allegedly exchanged child pornography while he was employed at a business in Seneca Falls. He was charged with eight counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, eight counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and 43 counts of attempting to promote and obscene sexual performance by a child.

Both men posted bail and are free until their next court appearance