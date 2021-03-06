Two Macedon men killed in snowmobile crash

WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR )– The victims of a nearly head-on crash of two snowmobiles Thursday night have been identified. Town of Webb Police Chief R.W. Johnston reports that the deceased are Jason Sasso, 39 years old from Saugerties, and Douglas Wilbert, 42 years old, from Macedon. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Johnston says that his officers were called to the parking lot of the Enchanted Forest/Water Safari shortly before 11 p.m. The parking lot where the accident occurred runs along North Street. There is a connector trail between Trail 1 (North Street) and Route 28. Sasso was traveling south and Wilbert was northbound. Both snowmobiles were heading toward the rear of the parking lot when they collided.

The police report states that the cause of the accident appears to be imprudent speed, limited visibility and failure to keep right for both drivers. Alcohol was also cited as a factor.