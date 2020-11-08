Two killed in motorcycle crash in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people died during a motorcycle crash in Geneva late Saturday afternoon. State Police says the crash took place by the intersection of Routes 5&20 and County Road 6.

Troopers say a vehicle attempted to turn left onto County Road 6 and it turned into the path of a motorcycle that was heading eastbound.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and were pronounced dead at Geneva General Hospital.

The names of the deceased individuals will not be released until family members have been notified.

Troopers say the driver of the westbound passenger vehicle, was transported to Thompson Hospital for minor injuries. That individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Troopers are consulting with the Ontario County District Attorney to file additional charges.

According to troopers, there was a third vehicle involved and it was struck by the driver who was trying to turn onto County Road 6. The third vehicle sustained minor damages.

The investigation is continuing.