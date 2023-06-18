FREEDOM, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people have died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that took place Saturday afternoon in the town of Freedom. New York State troopers say a Dodge Ram was heading westbound on Freedom Road when it crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Ford Focus that was heading eastbound.

Troopers identified the driver of the Ford as 24-year-old Dahlia Klink, of Freedom, and a 4-year-old passenger. Mercy Flight took them to a hospital. Their injuries were listed as serious.

Troopers say the other two passengers in the Ford were 6-year-old Molly Kibler, of Freedom, and 17-year-old Havanah Lopez of Java. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers identified the driver of the Dodge as 21-year-old Evan Klink of Freedom. He was treated at the scene and then taken to State Police in Warsaw for an evaluation. The passenger of the Dodge has been identified as 19-year-old Cameron Klink of Freedom. Mercy Flight took Cameron Klink to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to troopers, the operators of both vehicles involved were brother and sister. The Dodge purposely entered into the oncoming lane and lost control before the crash.

NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office and Arcade Fire Department are on scene and assisting. The investigation remains ongoing.