HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a two-car accident that took place Sunday morning in Hamlin at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Drake Road.

Deputies say one of the drivers sustained serious physical injuries and one sustained what appear to be minor injuries.

Roosevelt Highway has been shut down from Route 19 to Redman Road. Drake Road is shut down from Brick Schoolhouse Road to Hamlin Clarkson Town Line Road.