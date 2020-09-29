Two injured after apartment fire on Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are recovering after being rescued by firefighters Tuesday in Rochester.

Rochester Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Kirkland Street around 1 p.m.

When crews arrived, the two-family home had smoke coming out from the second floor. Two people from the upstairs apartment had already made it outside, but when firefighters searched the first floor, two people were still inside.

“When searching the first floor apartment, when they found two people said they do have physical disabilities so our crew had to carry them out,” said RFD Lt. Ryan Fleming. “You know, anytime our crews show up to a fire like this, or any fire — like I said, safety is the number one issue. So that’s our number one priority, we always try to get in there quick as possible and make sure we are getting anyone out that needs to get out.”

The two people carried out by firefighters were taken to an area hospital and are expected to be OK.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.