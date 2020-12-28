Two houses catch fire on Carl Street, one for the 2nd time in 3 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Carl Street after reports of two houses catching fire.

Upon arrive around 3:46 a.m., firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from two houses — no. 10 and no. 12. RFD officials said 10 Carl Street was the sight of a previous fire on Friday morning.

“Due to the fact that 2 houses were on fire, one of which was the sight of a recent fire, a 2nd alarm was called shortly after arrival. Fire Crews were able to quickly gain entry into both homes and conduct an aggressive search. No one was found in either home. There were dogs in 12 Carl St. and it is believed that all of them were safely removed from the house. Anytime we enter into a structure that has had a previous fire it presents additional challenges and potential hazards as previous fire damage and structural integrity are cause for concern,” RFD Lt. Ryan Fleming said in a statement.

It took approximately 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. Both homes sustained heavy smoke, heat and fire damage.

Officials said they believe the fire that occurred on Friday was set intentionally. The cause of Monday’s fire remains under investigation.