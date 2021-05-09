Two teens injured after vehicle hits porch in Rochester, driver flees scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were injured in Rochester Sunday after a vehicle struck a porch on the city’s west side.

Rochester police officers say the responded to the area of Pierpont and Mason Streets around 3 p.m. Sunday for the report of a large fight involving knives.

Police say around that same time, a 911 caller reported that a vehicle had struck several people involved in the fight and then crashed into a house.

Once on scene, officers say they found a vehicle that crashed into the front stops of the Pierpont Street home. Police say there was no structural damage done to the home.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the porch has not been located.

According to police, two teens were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say a 16-year-old female said she was struck by the vehicle, and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say a 15-year-old female too was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are still investigating of the vehicle striking the porch was intentional. At this time there are no suspects in custody.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.