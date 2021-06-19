Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that involved a motorcycle and a tractor trailer in Bloomfield early Saturday afternoon on Sand Road. Deputies say the motorcycle operator tried to pass a tractor on a double-yellow line. As the tractor was turning left the motorcycle crashed into the tractor and a 3-year-old child was ejected off the back of the motorcycle.

Mercy Flight was called to the scene. The child was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said the operator of the motorcycle was driven to SMH after sustaining road rash. The operator of the tractor was not injured.

According to deputies, the child and the operator of the motorcycle were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The child came to rest under one of the tractor’s wheels. Deputies say they had to backbend the tractor to free the child.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene.