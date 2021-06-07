Two hospitalized after fire on Greig Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire on Greig Street in Rochester tore through the upper floors of a building and partially collapsed the roof Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 10:00 p.m. They said two people were in the home at the time. Both were taken to area hospitals with unspecified injuries.

Firefighters said there was significant damage to the second floor and roof of the home, but they were able to prevent the damage from spreading to any of the nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.