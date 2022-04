ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized Thursday, after police say a fight ended in a double stabbing.

According to investigators, a 44-year-old woman was involved in a fight on North Clinton Avenue when she was stabbed multiple times. A 60-year-old man who tried to intervene was also stabbed.

Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

No one was arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.