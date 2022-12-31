ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two homes on Potter St. suffered significant damage after a working fire Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD).

The RFD responded to a report of a house fire at 36 Potter St. at 5:21 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon their arrival, the structure that caught fire was a two-story, single-family home.

The residents in the home were able to exit right as the RFD arrived on the scene. The first company that arrived at the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure. The RFD says the flames quickly spread throughout the entire first floor and began to endanger the neighboring house.

Firefighters say they located a handicapped occupant of the neighboring home on the second floor and were able to move them to safety.

As crews began to enter the original house on fire, the crews radioed that the kitchen ceiling and cabinets had collapsed — cause a block in their path to escape. The RFD reports that a Battalion Chief immediately called a Mayday and requested a second alarm assignment.

The RFD says the crews were able to safely make their way out and the fire was then fought outside of the house until conditions improved, and once they did, the crews were allowed to re-enter to complete extinguishment. They add that it took firefighters over an hour to get the fire under control.

The original residence suffered significant fire damage throughout the structure, according to the RFD, while the neighboring property suffered significant heat damage to the exterior. The RFD says that the firefighters kept the fire from extending into the neighboring structure.

The RFD says that there were no injuries reported, and the Red Cross responded to assist the family with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.